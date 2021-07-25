CBSE 12th Results 2021 Likely This Week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the class 12 result this week. As per sources, the result dates of the board students will be announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan soon. Once declared the results will be available on CBSE’s official website, cbse.nic.in. This year, 14 lakh students registered for the class 12 boards.

The University of Delhi (DU) has also announced it will begin its first-year admission process on the basis of merit from August 2. Hence, it is expected that the 12th results will be released before that as college admissions will also begin.

The Supreme Court had earlier told that the CBSE class 12 results will be declared by July 31 and students not happy with the marks can sit for written exams to be held between August 15 and September 15.

The CBSE had also extended the last date to submit the class 12 marks to July 25 from July 22. As per the board, teachers were under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes while calculating the marks. They have been sending requests to the board to rectify the same. Hence, the marks submission deadline on the CBSE portal had been extended.

The students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances in absence of written exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.

