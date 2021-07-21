CBSE 12th Results 2021: Schools Asked to Work on Eid as Marks Submission Deadline Closes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to work on Eid today, July 21, to meet the marks submission deadline of class 12 results. The marks submission deadline for the class 12 results is tomorrow, July 22.

All schools are busy with the preparation of class 10, 12 results preparation. “To meet the last date and to assist the schools in finalising the result" the regional offices, CBSE and the examination department will function from 10 am to 5 pm on Eid, the board said in a circular.

CBSE will also release answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) and solves queries asked by schools by 12 noon today. “It is further informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/ WhatsApp, etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12.00 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action," the board added.

CBSE is set to release the final marks by July 31. The board had opened a portal on July 16 to submit the class 12 results. The portal will be open till July 22. However, any school unable to upload the marks within July 22, their results will be declared separately after July 31, the board had said earlier.

Meanwhile, CBSE is yet to make an announcement about the release of the class 10 results this year. The class 10 result declaration has been postponed twice. It was earlier set to be released on June 20 and later deferred to July 20 but has been delayed again. A final date announcement is yet to be made by the board.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here