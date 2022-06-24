CBSE 12th Results Before 10th as State Universities Start Admission Process

As the state-based universities across India are starting their evaluation process, it is very likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exam results too will be out soon. To ensure that students from the board are not at a disadvantageous level, CBSE is likely to announce class 12 results before class 10. Most of the state boards have already announced their results and now it’s time for the central board to announce the same.

The board has already announced special provisions to ensure fair and fast evaluation. To check answer scripts, CBSE has set up a large number of evaluation centres. The number of copies to check in each day has also been increased. The board had earlier said it plans to involve more teachers in the answer sheet checking process.

This year, the board is trying to announce results faster. As compared to pre-pandemic times, the number of evaluation centres has increased. This year’s exams had only 50% of the syllabus and the written exams will be shorter than before. For each subject, the evaluation time will be limited or will be done within a particular time frame to ensure timely checking and computation of results.

CBSE will also set-up centre nodal supervisors to overlook functioning of centres, each of which will have a team consisting of head examiner, additional head examiner, coordinators, and evaluators.

The sets of answer sheets will be colour coded to ensure fairness. For example, colour green could be a code for set 1 and coordinator green will be responsible for check the same. Evaluators will re-check the copies after one has already checked them. This will ensure are no errors or miscalculations and they would be rectified.

CBSE had held two board exams this year and the final result will include both term 1 and term 2 results. During term 1, CBSE had stopped checking by teachers on the same day mid-way during the exams, after reports of cheating surfaced. Schools had allegedly helped students with their papers. There were also reports of several errors in some question papers.

Over 15 lakh students took the class 12 board exam results. Students have been demanding the final results are based on the ‘best of either terms’ or the score of whichever term is better be considered. They have also demanded more weightage to internal assessment. As per rules, three parameters will decide final scores — internal assessment, term 1 result, term 2 result.

