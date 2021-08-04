CBSE 12th Results for RL Candidates Released: Here's How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 12 RL or Result Later category students. About 60,000 students have received their results on August 3. The candidates can check their results at the official website of CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 results for RL candidates 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results of R.L. CASES: LOT-1 2021"

Step 3: Log in using your roll and school number

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

In the mark sheet, students must carefully check their personal details, if they are spelled correctly. In case of an error, report to the school authorities immediately.

The results of these 60,000 students were delayed as they are part of newly established schools and there was a reference year to prepare the results. The board had taken into account the class 10, 11, and 12 marks obtained by the students to prepare the results.

“The result of about 1060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates, the results of these schools will also be declared within a week’s time," CBSE said earlier.

CBSE had declared the Class 12 results of over 14 lakh students on July 30. THE board recorded a pass percentage 99.37 per cent. While 99.67 per cent girls passed the exam, 99.13 per cent of boys cleared the exam.

