CBSE 12th Results Declared LIVE Updates: Over 1.34 Lakh Get 90%+ Marks, Term 2 Gets 70% Weightage

Live now
CBSE 12th Results LIVE Updates: After a long wait, CBSE has declared its first-ever two-term based results. After much protests from students, the term 1 result has got only 30% weightage. While there were reports of cheating during term 1 exams and many errors were reported too, the board says that it has decided to give more weightage to term 2 because students were more prepared at that time. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
CBSE will conduct the compartment exams from August 23 onwards. The board has now asked students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results. 67743 students have already been placed in the compartment category. If students are unhappy with their results they can take the compartment exams or apply for re-checking of their answer scripts.
A total of 67743 students have been placed in the compartment category. CBSE has informed these students will have to take term 2 exams. The board has given 70% weightage to term 2 exams and remaining 30% to term 1.
The CBSE board exams 2023 will be held from February 15 onwards. CBSE boards will go back to the annual examination system. The board has also revised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Since 2020, the board exams are being held based on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. It has now revised the syllabus for these classes and it will go back to what it was before the Covid-19 hit India. The board has also changed some of the chapters.
Out of the total 298395 students from Delhi who took the CBSE 12th exam, as many as 287326 students have cleared it. Thus, taking the pass percentage to 96.29%.
CBSE 12th results were comparatively dull this year as compared to last year. Fewer students have got 90%+ marks. This is a drastic drop than 2021. The board, however, did not hold any exams last year due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be canceled mid-way. A total of 1,34,797 students got 90+ marks. This is the lowest in past three years. In 2020, 1.57 lakh and in 2021, as many as 1.50 lakh students got 90+%…read more
Students can send their answer sheets for specific or multiple subjects to this section for re-checking and re-evaluation if they are not happy with their results. Further, CBSE has provided the option of compartment exams, the date of which is yet to be released. Students not happy with their marks or have failed the 12th board exams can sit for these exams.
CBSE has launched a new portal called ‘Pariksha Sangam’ to help students keep track of exam-related activities. It can be accessed by logging into the website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The portal is divided into three sections: School (Ganga), Regional Office (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati). Students will find all exam reference material information under the school section, including circulars, curriculum, sample papers, exam registration, and so on. Students will find information about the RO dashboard for command, control, and data management, centralised LOC correction, and much more under the regional office’s section in the Pariskha Sangam portal. Each section of the portal will direct the user to more detailed sub-sections.
Step 1 : Go to cbse.digitallocker.gov.in
Step 2: Login using LOC credentials and select ‘Login as School’
Step 3: Click on download PIN file
Step 4: Select class
Step 5: After downloading the PIN, schools can share the PIN individually with the students for security purposes
Girls — 94.54%
Boys — 91.25%
Transgender — 100%
The school wise result will be sent to the respective schools by CBSE via email. It will be sent at their email ids @cbseshiksha.in.
— cbse.resultsnic.in
— results.digilocker.gov.in
— cbse.gov.in
— web.umang.gov.in
To pass, students need to score 33% overall. This means, students need not pass each term separately but collectively. Those who have not got the same will have a chance to appear for compartmental exams. In CBSE 12th results, 4.72% students have to sit for the compartment. The pass per percentage is 92.71%.
The CBSE class 10 results will also be declared today at 2 PM. The board will follow the same formula as that of class 12 while calculating the result — it will give 30% weightage to term 1 and 70% weightage to term 2. The board announced the class 12 result calculating the same formula. The 10th results will be released at cbse.nic.in…read more
This year, CBSE will issue merit certification to 0.1% of students who scored highest marks in the subjects. However, as per earlier decision to avoid unhealthy competition, no merit list will be declared.
2022 — A total of 1435366 students have taken the exam out of which 1330662 have passed. The pass percentage is 92.71%.
2021 — A total of 1304561 students have taken the exam out of which 1296318 have passed. The pass percentage is 99.37%.
2020 — A total of 1192961 students have taken the exam out of which 1059080 have passed. The pass percentage is 88.78%.
2019 — A total of 1205484 students have taken the exam out of which 1005427 have passed. The pass percentage is 83.40%.
After getting the results online, candidates must take a printout of the marksheet as well as ensure it is error-free. Students need to check a few things on the CBSE 12th marksheets. This includes–
— Spelling of name of the student,
— Correct application number,
— Subjects names and spellings,
— Total marks and if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks,
— School name
— Personal details
In case of any discrepancies, report to the respective school or CBSE immediately.
Step 1: Download the Digilocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.
Step 4: Login using your required information
Step 5: Now, click on the CBSE under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Select the option of CBSE 12th
Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.
The pass percentage has dropped as compared to last year as 99.37% of students had passed. The pass percentage has seen a dip and 92.71% of students cracked class 12 this year. Notably, last year’s results were based on an alternative mode of assessment and the exams were not held.
This year, there were two exams and results were first available with schools. The schools were able to get the results first via digilocker and CBSE Pariksha Sangam. Students awaiting their marks will be able to download marksheets from cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in.
The results have been announced after the Education Minister had said that there will be no delay in the announcement. Earlier, CBSE had asked colleges and universities to put a hold on their admissions process in order to make way for the CBSE students. At that point, it was revealed that CBSE 12th results will be announced first and NEws18.com has maintained that it would be done by end of July.
CBSE 12th Results LIVE Updates: From result calculation formula to class 10 result date. From college admission to term 1 and term 2 pass percentage, what after class 12, all you need to know is here. If you still have any questions, reach out to us at Twitter via @News18dotcom.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.