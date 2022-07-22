CBSE 12th Results Declared LIVE Updates: Over 1.34 Lakh Get 90%+ Marks, Term 2 Gets 70% Weightage

2022 — A total of 1435366 students have taken the exam out of which 1330662 have passed. The pass percentage is 92.71%.

2021 — A total of 1304561 students have taken the exam out of which 1296318 have passed. The pass percentage is 99.37%.

2020 — A total of 1192961 students have taken the exam out of which 1059080 have passed. The pass percentage is 88.78%.

2019 — A total of 1205484 students have taken the exam out of which 1005427 have passed. The pass percentage is 83.40%.