CBSE 12th Sociology Answer Key at cbse.nic.in: How to Download, Estimate Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to evaluate the answer sheets of lakhs of students within hours. Students who appeared for the class 12 sociology exam today, December 1 will be able to check the answer key at the official website at cbse.nic.in once the board releases. Students will also be able to estimate their marks using the answer key.

The class 12 board exams 2022 part I began on today with Sociology which students called an average paper. According to students and experts, although the exam was easy there were a few tricky questions that did not have the correct answer mentioned in the choices. While sections A and B featured a total of 24 questions, section C had 12 questions. Those who appeared for the paper will be able to download the answer key using these steps:

CBSE class 12 Sociology answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the class 12 question paper and answer key section

Step 3: Check for the CBSE class 12 sociology answer key available in pdf format and download it

Step 4: Take a print out of the answer key for future reference

CBSE class 12 Sociology answer key: How to estimate marks

To calculate the probable scores, candidates need to first keep a notepad handy. The check the answer key. If your response matches with the CBSE answer key, add one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The next paper CBSE class 12 paper will be on English that will be held on December 3 while the next class 10 exam would be held on December 2 on the Science paper. This year, the board has divided the class 10 and 12 exams into two parts this time. It has also reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. The exam format has been changed and the board is expected to announce the results very soon this time, however, there will be no merit lists available.

