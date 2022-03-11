CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 at 2 PM Today? Fake Tweet Confuses Students

A tweet has made many students anxiously wait for their results. The tweet claiming to be from CBSE said that the class 12 term 1 results will be announced today - March 11 at 2 PM. This made many students wait anxiously, however, CBSE has clarified that it is fake.

Students are claiming that the board by not declaring any official notice on the result dates is making them stressed. Sources revealed to News18.com that CBSE is likely to announce both class 10 and 12 result dates today, however, no official confirmation regarding this has been made yet.

Students want clarity from CBSE and an official date or notification regarding the same. Many have even taken to Twitter to voice their concerns

Dear CBSE!Are you sure that you are a central education board & not a circus? Delay in declaring results is still understandable but not giving any information on it is not. Millions of students & parents are left in lurch.#CBSE #cbseterm1result #CTET #ctetresult #CBSEResults— Gags (@Gagandeep4821) March 9, 2022

A section of students claims that CBSE should declare term 1 result after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 preparations are not affected by term 1 results. The Board had earlier said that term 1 results will be announced ahead of term 2 exams. It also said that no student will be failed in term 1 results either.

Advertisement

Please don’t frustrate us now. Let us focus on term 2. This term 1 result could have been launched earlier, instead of these days when we are onto the road for term 2. So please stop this nonsense.! #CBSE #Term1Results— Arnav Mahajan 🇮🇳 (@arnav_m18) March 9, 2022

Dear @cbseindia29 I request You not To Give Term 1 Result Now and Give a Combined Result after Term 2.I am saying it as a teacher and I know the stress level of Students as they are having offline Exams .#CBSE #term1Result #term2Exams— Anurag Tyagi ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@TheAnuragTyagi) March 10, 2022

CBSE should release term1 result with term 2…Now everything is set for term 2 and we don’t want to depressed in this time.@cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia #CBSE— Vigranth Chaudhary (@vigranth) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held on April 26. The date sheet for the class 10, 12 term II exam have not been released yet and are expected to be out soon.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.