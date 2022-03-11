State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 at 2 PM Today? Fake Tweet Confuses Students
2-MIN READ

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 at 2 PM Today? Fake Tweet Confuses Students

CBSE term 1 results at cbse.nic.in (Image by PTI/ Representational)

CBSE term 1 results at cbse.nic.in (Image by PTI/ Representational)

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: Students are claiming that the board by not declaring any official notice on the result dates is making them stressed.

Education and Careers Desk

A tweet has made many students anxiously wait for their results. The tweet claiming to be from CBSE said that the class 12 term 1 results will be announced today - March 11 at 2 PM. This made many students wait anxiously, however, CBSE has clarified that it is fake.

Students are claiming that the board by not declaring any official notice on the result dates is making them stressed. Sources revealed to News18.com that CBSE is likely to announce both class 10 and 12 result dates today, however, no official confirmation regarding this has been made yet.

Students want clarity from CBSE and an official date or notification regarding the same. Many have even taken to Twitter to voice their concerns

A section of students claims that CBSE should declare term 1 result after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 preparations are not affected by term 1 results. The Board had earlier said that term 1 results will be announced ahead of term 2 exams. It also said that no student will be failed in term 1 results either.

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held on April 26. The date sheet for the class 10, 12 term II exam have not been released yet and are expected to be out soon.

Education and Careers Desk

first published:March 11, 2022, 14:09 IST