CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: How to Check Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12 term 1 results at the official websites — cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. This time the board has sent the result to schools. Schools have been given marks for theory exams and the practical marks will be added to it. Students can go to their respective schools and get their deatiled score.

Students will have to score 33 per cent marks to pass the exams. The total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, hence the passing mark will be 13. No student will be marked as pass or fail this time. The final result of class 12 will be released on the basis of term 1 and term 2 results along with practicals and internals.

Alternatively, CBSE 12th term 1 results can also be checked using methods inlcuding SMS, UMANG app or DigiLocker. Students must keep their admit cards handy while checking the result as it will help them to fill the credentials correctly.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the class link you want the result to be displayed.

Step 3: Fill in all the required information such as examination roll number, date of birth, school number or centre number and so on. Click the submit button.

Step 4: The result displaying marks of various subjects will appear on the screen.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: How to check via SMS?

To check result for class 12 via SMS, type CBSE 12 roll number in message tab and send it to 7738299899. You will receive a revert message with your subject wise marks.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open DigiLocker app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Select the option CBSE and then, select class 12 Term 1 result 2022

Step3: Fill in the required information and proceed.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: What to check?

After receiving the result, students must cross check all the details on the marksheet. This includes not just their scores but also their name, parents name, subject name, application number and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.

The students will not get physical mark sheet for term 1 result. They will have to download it from the CBSE’s website. The board had divided the class 12 syllabus into two-part with each covering half of the syllabus. The exam term 1 was conducted in November and December last year featuring 50 per cent of the syllabus. It had multiple-choice questions (MCQs) .

The board has also released the detailed datesheet of the term 2 exams for class 12 students. The exams will be held from April 26. The exam will feature both long and short type questions. It will continue till June 15.

Last year, CBSE was unable to conduct the boards due to the pandemic. It had assessed the students based on an alternative method. It had recorded 99.37 per cent pass percentage in class 12. In 2020, the overall pass percentage for CBSE class 12 was 88.78 per cent.

