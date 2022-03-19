CBSE 12th Term 1 Result LIVE Updates 2022: How to Check Marks, Meet Toppers, Know Term 2 Details

Live now
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result LIVE Updates 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 12 term 1 exams. Students can check their marks with their respective schools. Just like class 10, CBSE has also shared class 12 marks directly with schools. Schools are currently computing their results by adding the practical marks to the theory marks given by CBSE. The term 1 final result will Read More
After receiving the result, students must cross-check all the details on the marksheet. This includes not just their scores but also their name, parents name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.
This year, CBSE will be giving full marks to students for the CBSE class 12 sociology exam. This is because the board had canceled a question on the Gujarat riots. In the CBSE term 1 12th sociology exam, CBSE asked “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?”, and options included names of political parties. Board later decided to cancel the exams and give full marks for this question to all students.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open DigiLocker app in your mobile phone
Step 2: Select the option CBSE and then, select class 12 Term 1 result 2022
Step3: Fill in the required information and proceed.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the class link you want the result to be displayed.
Step 3: Fill in all the required information such as examination roll number, date of birth, school number or centre number and so on. Click the submit button.
Step 4: The result displaying marks of various subjects will appear on the screen.
Khushi Gupta, Class 12th, MRG School, Rohini, “I have been feeling butterflies in my stomach since grade 10 results have been declared. Now finally grade 12 got to see it’s results. Frankly speaking, I had burned the midnight lamp for my term 1 boards. All my exams went pretty well. But I was still feeling nervous. I am too excited to see my results. I hope they will be according to my expectations”
Apart from the theory aspect, the marks awarded by schools as internal assessment will also be included in the term 1 marks. This time the students who are absent in the examination will not be given average marks like last year. Thus performance in practicals or internals is equally important. Some schools included test marks as part of internal assessments as well for subjects without practical exams. Students will have to pass in both the practical and theory parts of a subject.
April 26: Entrepreneurship
April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library
May 2: Hindi
May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,
May 6: Sociology
May 7: Chemistry
May 10: Food production, design
May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,
May 12: Marketing
May 13: English
May 17: Business Studies
May 18: Geography
May 19: Fashion studies
May 20: Physics
May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI
May 23: Accountancy
May 24: Political Science
May 25: Home science
May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care
May 27: Financial Markets, textile design
May 28: Economics
May 30: Biology
May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation
June 1: Banking, agriculture
June 2: Physical education
June 4: National Cadet Corps
June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture
June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics
June 9: Tourism, salesmanship
June 10: History
June 13: Informatics
June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core
June 15: Psychology
The highest marks one can score in CBSE 12th term exams is full 100 per cent. In term 1 class 10 exams too, a large number of students have got full marks. Since it was an MCQ format paper, earlier expectations were being made that the term 1 exams could take the overall marks higher for students. Not just this time, last year too, the highest marks obtained in CBSE 12th boards was 100 per cent. More than 1 lakh kids had got 95 per cent marks in 2021. Such high marks often take college admission cut-offs high too.
To be declared pass in CBSE class 12 board, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical papers separately. To pass the term 1 exam separately, students need to score a minimum of 40 per cent, or 12 out of 40-mark theory papers.
The final results will be prepared after averaging the marks of term 1 and term 2 exams. If a candidate is able to pass the term combined even when they fail to clear any one of the terms, they can still pass the boards.
From this year students will not get the scorecards from the board, unlike the previous board exams. Students’ scorecard after the first term 1 will be sent to their respective schools and students will then receive the final mark sheets after the announcement of term 2 results. For the final results, schools will add the practical and theory marks and share the detailed list with students. There will not be any result on the official websites, in this case.
The board has also announced that from this year no student will be marked as fail or pass based on their first-term exam results. The final result will be determined using the scores from both terms as well as internal assessments and practicals. Students who would be unhappy with their term1 scores will be given another chance to improve their scores in term 2 exams.
This year’s results are going to be very special. This is the first time that the board is holding exams twice a year. The term 1 results are not final but a component of the final result. Not just that, irrespective of marks in term 1 results, students will be allowed to take the term 2 test.
Schools will add practical marks to the theory marks sent by CBSE. Schools too had earlier sent practical marks to CBSE via the online portal and now the same will be added to the results.
Students can get their marks from their respective schools. CBSE has sent detailed marks off all students to their respective schools. The marks sent consist of theory marks only.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for class 12 term 1 board exams on Saturday – March 19.
Irrespective of their marks in class 12 term 1 results, students will be able to appear for class 12 term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin from April 26 onwards. After protest from a large section of students seeking cancelation of term 2 exams. CBSE has decided to go ahead with it anyway. The term 2 exams will be theoretical in nature.
