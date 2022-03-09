CBSE 12th Term 1 Result Today or Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need to Know

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results for class 12 term 1 exams today. Officials from the board had earlier told media that students can expect class 12 results to be out by Wednesday or Thursday.

Considering March 10 (Thursday) is also the election result day for many states, it is likely that the result dates for the 12th board exams too will be announced today. Last year, CBSE had announced the result dates via a tweet only a few hours ahead of the result.

CBSE Term 1 Result & Controversies

Advertisement

This year too, students can assume a similar trend. CBSE held MCQ-only for term 1 exams and it was expected that CBSE will declare one of the fastest results ever, however, the board is yet to announce its results. Officials from the board claimed that it was the checking, rechecking of the OMR sheet that took more time, however, there were also many controversies related to exams including alleged cheating cases which delayed the results.

Many teachers and students alleged that the question papers and even the answer keys (the correct answer as per the board) have errors. Later, CBSE too acknowledged that there can be errors in the question papers, and answer keys but it assured students that there is a redressal mechanism to address their concerns.

A CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) alleged that schools helped students in cheating during exams. The association alleged paper leaks, loopholes, and consequent malpractices in the system. They claimed that students were given questions ahead of time in some areas and in some students were asked to write ‘c’ in the answer sheet which was later converted into ‘a’, ‘b’, or ‘d’ based on the correct option. While CBSE did not release any clarification on these allegations, it stopped the evaluation to be done on the same day as well as did not give the same school as the exam centre for term 2 exams.

CBSE 12th Result Term 1: No One to Fail Exams

The students will not be given any physical mark sheet for the term 1 result. While students will be given marks, no student will be failed based on term 1 exams only. Students have a chance to better their scores in term 2 exams which will begin on April 26.

Overall, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the exams. The final result of class 12 will be calculated on the basis of averaging of term 1 and Term 2 results. Internal assessment will also be included. The term 1 results are expected to have the highest - 50 per cent - weightage, followed by term 2 and internals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.