CBSE 2021 Board Exam Date Sheet Announced: 10 Things You Need to Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will start from May 4 and end on June 10. The CBSE on Tuesday announced the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its official website at cbse.gov.in. The date sheets include the exam dates and timings, and other important instructions for the candidates.

Click here for CBSE Class 10 date sheet.

Click here for CBSE Class 12 date sheet.

The CBSE board exams are usually held around February and March every year. However, this year, the academic session started late because of COVID-19, and classes were held online.

Here are 10 things you need to know:

1. The 2021 CBSE board exams will be conducted in written mode, and not online.

2. All class 10 exams will be held in one shift only — 10.30am to 1.30pm.

3. The class 12 examinations, however, will be held in two shifts — 10.30am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

4. For the 10.30am shift, answer books will be given to the students between 10am and 10.15am.

5. For the 2.30pm shift, students will get the answer books between 2pm and 2.15pm.

6. After the answer books have been distributed, students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

7. They also need to write their particulars on the answer book, which will be checked and signed by assistant superintendent.

8. After that, depending on which shift it is (10.30am for morning shift and 2.30pm for afternoon shift), candidates can start writing their answers

9. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessment/project for classes 10 and 12 from March 1.

10. There are a total of 75 subjects for Class 10 students, while 111 subjects for Class 12 students.