CBSE 2021: Class 10, 12 Board Exams Schedule to Release at cbse.nic.in, How to Check

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2021 date sheets on February 2. Once released, the upcoming CBSE board exam students will be able to download CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet and the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet from the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in. Ending all speculations, the Education Minister released the date in a live interaction with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya Schools on Thursday.

The CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 will start on May 4 and will continue till June 10. The CBSE 2021 practical exams will begin on March 1 and can continue till the start of the theory exams. The CBSE results 2021 for higher and senior secondary will be declared by July 15.

CBSE is also planning to digitise the students’ records, going back 45 years. The board is restructuring the affiliation system for schools and is making the process completely digital and seeks to base it on data analytics with minimal human intervention. The new affiliation system, which is scheduled to come into effect from March 1, has been restructured as per the recommendations and reforms laid down as per the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The CBSE 2021 board exams will be conducted in the offline (pen and paper) mode, and the question paper will have 33 per cent internal choice questions. In addition to this, 30 percent of the syllabus has been reduced.

All the candidates will have to abide by COVID-19 precautionary guidelines which include wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Pokhriyal informed that each CBSE school will form a task force for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These task forces will evaluate progress for three months.