CBSE 2023 Datesheet: Teachers Say Well-Planned But 'Less Time Gap' Between Some Important Subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will commence from February 15. While last year, the board exam was divided into two parts, the 10th, 12th exams had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. In 2020, exams were conducted only for some fof the papers and in 2021, an alternative method was prepared by CBSE to prepare the scorecards.

“To bring the session back in sync, the CBSE board exams are starting quiet early this time, making the children a bit nervous. The good part about the date sheet is that there are good gaps in between the major subjects but less in between the regional language and major subject papers," says Sunita Mishra, SAI International School, Bhubaneswar.

According to the datesheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will start from February 15 and conclude on March 21 while the 12th exam will continue till April 5.

Also read| CBSE Board Exam Aspirants Upset Over Delayed Exam Schedule, ‘Incomplete Syllabus’, Share Memes

“The exam dates have been set keeping in consideration the competitive examinations like JEE Main, which will provide the students enough time to effectively prepare for the board exams along with the competitive ones," says Mena Mittle, Vice Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

“However, the date sheet might seem slightly difficult for the students appearing for a combination of subjects. For example, a student appearing for information practices on February 23 will have to appear for business studies – a theoretical and important subject on February 25, within a gap of just a day. In such scenarios, students will have to imperatively be focused and pre-plan and prepare for the important subjects beforehand," added Mittle.

“The board exams time table schedule is well-planned with sufficient gaps for all the subjects which will provide students an enough time to revise. However, for class 10 Hindi paper, being a major subject, a little more gap could have been given. The class 12 marketing is immediately after English which also may be little hectic for the students. Otherwise rest is all placed well," said MA Anitha, Vice-Principal , JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) , Bengaluru.

To excel in the board exams following the present date sheet, students need to keep practicing with sample papers and mock tests, give priority to last-minute revisions, and time their practice sessions. The students’ entire focus should only be on covering the entire syllabus in a disciplined and timely manner, added Mittle.

Read all the Latest Education News here