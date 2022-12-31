CBSE 2023 Practicals From Jan 2, Board Issues Instructions to Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the 10th, and 12th practical exams, project and internal assessment exams from January 2 to February 14. The board has now written to the principals of CBSE-affiliated schools for the proper conduct of the exams.

As per the notice, for the class 12 practicals, the board will appointing external examiners and there is a possibility that one teacher may be appointed to more than one school. Further, during the schedule of practical, the JEE Main would also be conducted. In such a situation, proper conduct of the exam is required both at the board and school level, reads the letter.

CBSE has instructed school principals to get the laboratories ready to conduct of practical examinations. The principals have also been advised by the board to contact the appointed external examiner in order to fix the dates for the exam. Observers appointed for the practicals must also be appointed, the board said.

“Smooth conduct of the practical will set the road map for the successful and timely conduct of practical/examinations and declaration of result thereafter. This important task cannot be completed without support and involvement of the management, principal, teachers and students," read the CBSE notification.

The CBSE board examinations theory papers will begin from February 15. The examination for both class 10th, 12th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. However, the board has revised the class 12 scheduled. As per the revised timetable, the exams that were to be conducted on April 4 has been preponed to March 27. It will now be held after the class 12 business studies and business administration exam on March 25. Students can check the class 12 revied datesheet on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in.

