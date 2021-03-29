Ahead of Board Exams, New Edition of PM Modi's Book 'Exam Warrior' Released

Ahead of class 10 and 12 board exams for most state boards and both central board exams of CBSE and CISCE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the revised edition of his book ‘Exam Warrior’. Launched first in 2018, the book advises students and parents on ways to tackle exam anxiety.

While the first book gave 25 mantras given by PM Shri Narendra Modi to counter the exam stress; the new book has more mantras. Talking about the new books, Modi tweeted, “As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress-free before an exam."

The book has interactive illustrations, activities, and yoga exercises. The book seeks to add to the debate and discourse around the importance of stress-free examinations by encouraging a focus on knowledge rather than purely on marks. A year later, by December 2019, Minister of Social Justice Thaawarchand Gehlot had released the Braille Edition of the book authored by PM. The Braille Edition in Hindi and English was also prepared in the Braille Press of Rajasthan Netraheen Kalyan Sangh.

Meanwhile. PM Modi also holds an annual interaction with students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders ahead of the exams. This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha - discussion on exams - the event will be held virtually due to the pandemic. Over 13.94 lakh people have registered to appear for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha. Of these, 10.39 lakh are students, about 2.62 lakh are teachers and 0.93 lakh are parents. The exam dates of the event are yet to be announced.