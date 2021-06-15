CBSE, AICTE Launch Innovation Ambassador Program to Train Teachers in Design Thinking, Innovation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer the ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’. As part of the programme, teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools will be trained on the five modules including design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights, product or prototype development, finance, sales, and HR.

More than 40,000 teachers participated in the online awareness programme held on the advocacy of the Innovation Ambassador Program.

The online innovation ambassador training programme can help strengthen the mentoring capacity for nurturing ideas of students, said Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, AICTE. He said it will systematically foster the culture of innovation in school education across the country.

The aim of the programme is to motivate, train and engage school students and teachers in various initiatives for skill enhancement currently being organized by AICTE for its Engineering and Technology students and faculty, said CBSE in an official statement.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairperson, CBSE, said students need enabling environment in schools to undertake innovative tasks and to ideate. “What is required is to mentor these students and align education with the goals of NEP 2020."

NEP-2020 emphasizes on nurturing young students for problem-solving and critical thinking at the school level. Teachers, therefore, shall have to become mentors and guide these young students to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here