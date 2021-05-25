CBSE Allows Schools to Hold Telephonic Assessment for Students Who Could not Attend Any Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed schools to hold a one-on-one telephonic assessment with students who could not appear for any exams throughout the year. This rule is applicable for class 10 students only. Since board exams are not being held for class 10 students, the Board has allowed the relaxation for students who could not attend online assessments held by their respective schools due to any reason. This can be beneficial for students from low-income backgrounds who do not have access to online education.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one-to-one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject," CBSE said in an official order meant to help schools in filling assessment marks for CBSE class 10 students.

However, if a student is not traceable by the school, that is, there is no contact via phone address, whatsoever available with school and the student has not appeared for pre-boards they will be marked as absent.

To calculate the result, the Board has asked schools to constitute a committee of five teachers including from mathematics, social science, science, and two teachers from languages. “This is because these subject teachers can make a correct opinion about the learning of the students themself or with the help of other teachers of these subjects taught to the students in case there is more than one teacher in the subject. Further, two teachers from neighboring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee," said CBSE. In case a reacher from the other subject out of five subjects may be co-opted in the committee.

As the board exams have been scrapped this year, schools have been asked to give students marks for final exams based on different tests and exams conducted by the school throughout the year. In this process, maximum weightage will be given to preboard exams which will be for 40 marks. Mid-terms or unit tests held by the schools will mark for 30 marks and periodic tests which constitute 10 marks, as per the criterion decided by the Board.

While this procedure prescribed by the board will be followed in calculating the results for most students, relaxation is offered for those who did not have access to education or classes or could not appear for the exam throughout the year.

This year, like in 2020, schools had remained shut for the most part of the academic session.

Meanwhile, CBSE has extended the deadline to submit the class 10 assessment marks calculated by the schools to June 30, subsequently, the class 10 result which was to be released in the third week of June stands postponed. Now the result is expected to be declared by July first week, however, the board is yet to release the updated result date

