CBSE Allows Students to Change Exam Centre for Class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted students to change the location from where they wish to give their class 10 or 12 board exams from. The Board had earlier announced that students will be given their respective schools as exam centres for both practical and theory exams. In its recent notice, CBSE has said, “it has come to the notice of Board that ebcuase of COVID pandemic, some students of classes 10 and 12 along with families have shifted to some other city/country and therefore, they are unable to appear in practical exams/theory exam from the school/exam centre from where the students are registered for the Boards"

Students seeking to change their exam centre will have to send requests to their respective schools by March 25 and schools will upload the same by March 31, as per the Board. In case of candidates suffering from covid and not able to appear in practical exams, schools can also make a request for a change of the city.

Students can make the request for change for both practical and theory as well as anyone in particular. In their requests, students will also have to mention the city or state they would wish to appear for the exam from. In case a student is seeking to change both theory and practical exam centre, the changed centre should be in one city, as per the rules.

Once changed, the city will not re-changed, as per rules. Schools from where the student was registered will marks ‘T’ or transfer case in front of the roll number of candidates in the online link. The result of these will be declared from regional offices from where they were registered.

The CBSE board exams are scheduled to be held in May. This year, the exams are being held after almost an entire year of online teaching as schools remain shut because of the pandemic. The board is holding the exams on a curtailed syllabus. As much as 30 per cent of the total syllabus was reduced to ease stress off the students.

Further, CBSE is also allowing students a second chance to improve their marks. As per the new rule, class 10 and 12 students will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in any one subject. To do the same, students will have to appear in the compartment exams which will be held “immediately after conduct of main exams”, informed CBSE. Earlier students had to wait an entire year for improvement papers.

