CBSE Allows Students to Change Exam City for Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exams, How to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow students to change the city allotted to them. Students will be allotted their own schools as their exam centres, however, students who have moved cities can apply for a change in the exam. Students can ask for a change in exam city or country of theory exams as well as practical exams. Students will have to make the request to their respective schools. They will have to inform the city/ country from where they would prefer to take their exams.

Students can only ask for a change in one aspect of exams. Two requests for change in exam city for both practical and theory exams will not be allowed. If students ask for a change in city for theory exams, they will have to take their practicals from their respective schools, according to CBSE.

Students will be allowed to inform to school through email or as communicated by school about a change of exam city from November 10 midnight onwards. Schools will make a list of requests received and upload it on the CBSE website latest by November 12 midnight. Thus students too have to work in a given deadline.

Once submitted, there will not be any changes allowed in the choice of city for board exams 2022. CBSE will allot exam centres in the same city or neighbouring city based on requests made by students. The exam city will be mentioned on admit cards. Schools will be able to download admit cards from their log-in accounts on the CBSE website.

CBSE term 1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. Students will get 20 minutes extra to read the question paper before the distribution of the answer key. The exam is to be held on 50% of the syllabus. The final result will be based on term 1 exams, term 2 exams, and practicals.

