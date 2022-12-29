CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable for 2023 is Out, Exams to Start from February 15
1-MIN READ

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable for 2023 is Out, Exams to Start from February 15

By: News Desk

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 21:09 IST

Delhi, India

CBSE timetable for Classes 10 and 12 were uploaded on the official website. (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the datesheet for 2023, announcing that exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. The timetable for both Classes was uploaded on the official CBSE site — cbse.gov.in.

As per the website, Class 10 exams will end on March 21, 2023, while the Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will end on April 5, 2023. The exams for both Classes will begin at 10.30 am.

The CBSE notice stated that the Board has prepared the datesheet keeping competitive exams such as the JEE Main exams in mind. “These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a students fall on the same date," the notice read.

“Date-sheet is issued much in advance so that students can prepare well for their examinations," the Board stated.

For more details, candidates can check the CBSE site.

first published:December 29, 2022, 20:40 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 21:09 IST
