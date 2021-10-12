CBSE Asks for Medical Certificates of PwD Students to Implement Disabilities Act 2016

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular regarding the submission of medical certificates of students claiming Children with Special Needs (CWSN) privileges on October 7. The board has issued the clarification for CWSN students in continuation to the circular dated February 14, 2020.

The CBSE in its circular stated that the board is totally committed to the implementation of the Rights of the Person with Disabilities Act 2016 in its true form. The board also said that all the directions received from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities have been implemented in schools.

CBSE in its circular had instructed affiliated schools to follow certain parameters to measure the mental illness and intellectual disability of a kid and asked the Person with Benchmark Disablitites under the Right to Disabilities Act 2016, to submit medical certificates and specify the level. Such kids will also be given exemptions from classes 10 and 12 board exams as well as all exams of DOE till class 12.

The board has also mentioned that the right of its students under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 would be sincerely and persistently maintained.

The board also urged the schools and educational institutions to follow all the instructions issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The official statement further reads, “in case of any ambiguity, schools, students, and other concerned are requested to follow instructions issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Department, Government Of India, for details."

The students, as well as parents, seeking relaxation and facilities under the Person with Disabilities Act 2016, can contact the respective schools and submit all the required certificates in this regard. According to the Rights of the Person with Disabilities Act 2016, “the appropriate Government shall ensure that the PWD enjoy the right to equality, life with dignity, and respect for his or her own integrity equally with others."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.