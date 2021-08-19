CBSE Asks Schools To Prepare List of Candidates For Board Exams 2022

As the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is gearing up for the board exams 2022. For the coming session, the board will hold exams twice a year in two terms. CBSE has asked schools to create a List Of Candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for both classes 10 and 12.

CBSE in an official notification instructed the respective schools to prepare a list of candidates for next year’s class 10 and class 12 board exams so that LOC submission and registration of students can be done correctly within the stipulated schedule. The CBSE will soon launch the LOC submission as well as the registration portal. The board has also asked the schools to make necessary arrangements for class 9 and class 11 registrations as well.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, in his letter to school heads, said, “It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within the schedule provided”.

Keeping the uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the board has decided to assess the class 10 and 12 students on the basis of their performance in two-term examinations as well as unit tests and periodic tests. Each term will have questions from 50 per cent of the total syllabus, implying, half of the syllabus. The first-term board exam will be conducted between November-December 2021, with a window period of 4-8 weeks, while the second term will be held around March-April 2022.

Meanwhile, the CBSE will be conducting the offline compartment or improvement exams for class 12 from August 25 onwards. The first paper will be the English Core paper on August 25. The improvement exams will conclude on September 15. The examinations will be conducted in single-shift 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. This year, CBSE had cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams and use alternative schemes to evaluate students.

