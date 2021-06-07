CBSE Asks Schools to Submit 12th Marks by June 28, Know Marks Calculation Criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has extended the last date of submission of class 12 board exams to June 28. The board has released a circular regarding the change of mode of internal assessments and projects conducted by schools and stated that any pending internal exams will held via online mode.

“It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus, the schools with pending Practical’s /Internal Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by 28.06.2021," CBSE said in an official statement.

It also added that for the conduct of practical exam, where external examiners are appointed by CBSE, he/she will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva Voce through online mode. In subjects where external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment and upload the marks at the link provided by the board.

Internal examiner will share the date of examination with students well in advance and on the day of exam, he/she will share the link of online meeting with the external examiner and students. The conduct of assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum by the board.

While uploading marks on the link provided by the board, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently. Schools should strictly follow all the Covid protocols while conducting school-based assessment.

Earlier, CBSE constituted a high-level committee to decide the evaluation criteria for their class 12 students. The board had said it will come up with a “well-defined objective criteria" to prepare the results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here