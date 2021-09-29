CBSE Asks Schools to Upload Vaccination Status of Teachers, Launches Web Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all schools affiliated with it to upload the current status related to vaccination of teachers, staff and other stakeholders on an online portal called “Vaccination Information System of School”. The link can be accessed at the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. Schools will be able to log in and provide details such as the number of teachers and non-teaching staff who have completed vaccination, who have completed only one dose, and who have not taken any dose.

“The schools are advised to motivate their teachers and non-teaching staff to get COVID vaccination and submit the information in the portal," CBSE said in an official notice.

The central government had earlier launched an on-priority vaccination drive for teachers. More than two crore additional vaccine doses were dispatched to the states from August 27 to 31 especially for teaching and non-teaching staff. According to data shared by the Ministry of education, about 80% of teachers across the country have been vaccinated. As per the data, most doses have been reportedly administered in Delhi with as many as 98% of teachers and staff in both private and government schools. Tamil Nadu till last week reported 90% vaccination among teachers.

This comes amid the reopening of several schools across states. Most states have reopened both private and government schools but in a phased manner. They have also allowed only 50 per cent of students at the school premises in one day and have made social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 protocols mandatory. States like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu, Haryana, Assam while Kerala will reopen physical classes from October and West Bengal will open schools after Durga Puja after reviewing the Covid situation in the state.

