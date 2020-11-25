CBSE Board Exam 2021: CBSE Releases Sample Paper, Marking Scheme for Class 12 Chemistry at cbseacademic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the annual board examinations for the academic year 2020-21 in March-April next year. In order to prepare students for the upcoming examinations, the board has released exam sample papers as well as marking scheme for Class 12. All students can now access the CBSE Senior Secondary Exam 2021 complete sample papers marking scheme on the official website of the board at cbseacademic.in.

While the board has not announced the final dates for CBSE Class XII board examinations, it has been confirmed that the exams will be held next year.

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper will be divided into two parts. The theory paper will carry a weightage of 70 marks, with 33 questions in total, divided into four sections – A, B, C and D.

• Section A – It will carry 16 questions, which will be objective type. Question no. 1 and 2 will be passage-based questions of 4 marks each, while question number 3 to 16 will carry a weightage of 1 mark each.

• Section B – Question no 17 to 25 will be included in this section. The short answer questions will be carrying a weightage of 2 marks each.

• Section C – The section will have 5 questions, from no. 26 to 30, carrying 3 marks each.

• Section D – The last section will have three long answer questions of 5 marks each.

Students can access the CBSE Class XII Chemistry marking scheme for Board Exam 2021 on the direct link here.

Students can access the CBSE Class XII Chemistry Sample Paper for Board Exam 2021 on the direct link here.