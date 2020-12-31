CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education Minister to Announce Schedule Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the CBSE board examinations dates of the classes 12 and 12 at 6 pm today. The Ministry of Education had shared this information on Twitter last week. The Minister, in his webinar on December 22, had also clarified that the CBSE board exams 2021 would not be held in January or February.

Education Minister will be announcing CBSE Board exam 2021 dates today through his official social media accounts. The announcement will be streamed live on his official Twitter handle and Facebook page.

“Dear students and parents! I will announce the date of commencement for CBSE board exams 2021 on December 31 at 6 pm,” the Education Minister tweeted.

Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the CBSE board examination will not be held online and the exam will be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Minister said that the students have been waiting for the CBSE board exams for a long time now and the dates will be decided after consulting parents, teachers and students during the difficulties of the current pandemic.

"Based on suggestions by parents and schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st December and end suspense over the board exams. We will try to announce dates for future exams. Right now, we are not considering the option of online exams," Pokhriyal told ANI.

Union Minister said that based on the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health.

"Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.