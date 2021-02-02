​CBSE Board Exam 2021: Know Why No Student will Fail in Class 10 Examinations this Session

There is good news and sigh of relief for the students appearing for the class 10 board exams 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a new rule according to which if a student fails in any of the three elective subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science), then he/she will not have to repeat a year. The subject in which the student will fail will be replaced by the Skill Subject which will be offered as a 6th additional subject.

And based on that, the class 10 board exam 2021 percentage will be calculated on the basis of best of five subjects. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, education of the students has been hampered the most. Therefore, this new rule has been welcomed by the students, parents and teachers.

Also read: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2021: Datesheet to Be Announced Today; Check Time and Schedule

CBSE has also made this rule keeping in mind the government’s Skill India initiative and to give a boost to the same. It has been noticed that there has been a continuous increase in the students' interest in skill-based Learning Program. According to the reports, in the year 2020, there were only 20 percent students who opted for skill-based subjects, whereas the percentage went up to 30 in the year 2021.

This has enabled the students who don't have interest in theoretical studies to score good marks and also help them to enhance their skills.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the examination schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on Tuesday, February 2. The date sheet can be checked and downloaded by the students after it is released by visiting the official website of the board – https://www.cbse.nic.in/.

Earlier, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10. Lakhs of students will be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams across the country. The exams will be held keeping all the safety measures and Covid-19 norms in mind.