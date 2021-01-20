CBSE Board Exam 2021: Passing Marks Not Reduced to 23%, PIB Fact Check Clarifies

Rumours of alleged reduction of passing marks by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 and 12 Board exams in 2021, has been floating on WhatsApp and social media. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Press Information Bureau fact-checking team clarified that the post claiming the CBSE has reduced the passing mark from 33 per cent to 23 per cent is fake, adding that central government has not made any such decision.

दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की 2021, बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब पास होने के लिए 33 प्रतिशत अंक को घटाकर 23 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Tp5bnqTBdi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2021

However, the CBSE has reduced the syllabus for this year's board examination for both Class 10 and 12 by 30 per cent. This is in consideration of the difficulties faced by students and teachers during online classes being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students will also have 33 per cent internal choice this time.

Last month, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the dates for CBSE board exams 2021. The Class 10 and 12 exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results for the same will be declared by July 15. It is not just CBSE, several state education boards have also decided to reduce 30 per cent of their syllabus for this year's examinations.

In his announcement, Pokhriyal also mentioned that there could be an alternative to practical examinations considering the pandemic situation. However, the exam will be held in the offline written mode. The exam dates have been shifted from their usual months in February, March, April to May, June after states, students, parents, and teachers appealed to the government to give students some extra time for some offline interaction with their teachers before appearing for the exams. The move is expected to provide some respite to struggling students who might have faced a loss of learning due to technical problems during online classes.