CBSE Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: Class 12 Timetable Revised, Check New Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the class 12 datesheet for the board exams 2023. As per the new schedule, the exams that were to be conducted on April 4 has been preponed to March 27. It will now be held after the class 12 business studies and business administration exam on March 25.

The subject exams that have been rescheduled include Urdu elective, Sanskrit elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, knowledge tradition and practices of India, Urdu core, front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation and mass media studies. Students can check the class 12 revied datesheet on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in.

According to the datesheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will start from February 15 and conclude on March 21. The 12th exam too will start from February 15 and continue till April 5. The examination for both class 10th, 12th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The written exams of CBSE 10th and 12th will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20. The education ministry had earlier said that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in 10th exam and 30 per cent in 12th exam will be competency-based. Questions for the CBSE board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems, the education minsitry had informed.

The board had earlier announced that the practical exams dates, which will be held from January 2 and continue till February 14. As per the guidelines released for the CBSE practicals, the board’s controller of examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj has said schools will have to appoint examination controller and supervisor, assistant supervisor, for the exams. After conducting practical examinations, the students’ copies will be evaluated and their marks will have to be uploaded on the website. Schools will have to compulsorily install CCTV cameras in every room during practical and theory exams. Any schools affiliated to the board who do not follow the same can be fined up to Rs 50,000.

