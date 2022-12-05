CBSE Board Exam 2023 Timetable Soon, Likely to be Held From Feb 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023 soon. The CBSE board exams 2-23 will likely be held from February 15. The detailed date sheet is likely to be released soon. Once out, the 10th and 12th timetables will be available at the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams but it could be released earlier this time. Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two parts, both the central board will hold the exams in annually this time, like pre-Covid times. The CBSE and CISCE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. Both the board have already released the sample papers.

CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. For next year board, there will also be a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices to be given to the students to make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based.

The CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. The schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season and for such schools, the practicals has been preponed. It will be held from November 15 to December 14. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, CBSE said.

Meanwhile, the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 has been published by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. According to the timetable, the class 10 or ICSE examinations will commence on February 27 and will conclude on March 29. The exam will begin at 11:00 am on certain days. Meanwhile, the Class 12 or ISC examination will commence on February 13, with English Paper I. It will continue until March 31.

