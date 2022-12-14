CBSE Board Exam 2023: Tips to Get High Score in Class 10 Physics Paper

The CBSE board exam finals have a long history of stressful days for both students and parents because they summarise a student’s entire academic experience and greatly influence their future prospects as a student and as a professional. However, obtaining excellent scores might be simple if you are prepared with the right advice and a well-calculated study schedule. A thorough understanding of the course material is the key to culminating in this high-rated exam.

Here are some topics, chapters, scoring guidelines, and strategies for the CBSE class 10 physics board exam so you can ace the paper with high marks:

Important Topics

1) Natural Phenomenon:

a) Ray diagrams of spherical mirrors and lenses

b) Numerical of mirrors and lenses involving magnification.

c) Human eye defects and corrections with causes

d) Ray diagram of glass slab and prism

e) Scattering of light

2) Effects of Current:

a) Basic definition of current , p.d, resistance, resistivity and factors, series & parallel combination (Numerical)

b) ohm’s law and graph

c) Power and electric energy (Numerical)

d) Magnetic field & lines in straight wire, circular coil, solenoid and factors on which it depends.

e) Force on the current carrying conductor in the magnetic field, Flemming’s left hand rule.

f) Alternating current, direct current and advantages.

g) Characteristics of domestic electric circuits

Weightage according to chapters

Unit III - Natural Phenomenon -12 marks

Chapter 10: Light- Reflection and Refraction

Chapter 11: Human eye and colourful world

Unit IV- Effects of Current - 13 marks

Chapter 12: Electricity

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Exam Preparation Tips

Students set to appear for the CBSE class 10 physics exam next year must work on the concept and content. Practice all NCERT questions. Practice ray diagrams and field lines. Constantly revise and give test accordingly. Students must prepare according to CBSE sample paper. Practise daily numerical, mainly series and parallel of resistance, Snell’s Law, mirror and lens formula.

— Written by Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh

