CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Announced at cbse.gov.in, Know How to Check

CBSE Board Exams 2021 | Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday announced the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the examination schedule for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 on its official website at cbse.gov.in. The students, who will be appearing for the CBSE board exams 2021, had urged the examination authorities to reduce their syllabus after their studies have been adversely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister has also shared the dates sheet for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 on his Twitter handle. Have a look at CBSE Class 10 date sheet:

Have a look at CBSE Class 12 date sheet:

He said that the date sheet has been made in such a way for students that has enough gap in between for better preparations for the exams.

Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII.Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India https://t.co/P9XvyMIfNq — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

If you are a CBSE class 10 or class 12 student who would like to check the date sheet of the CBSE board exam 2021 then take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the website, you will find the option 'Date Sheet For Board Examination 2021 - 02/02/2021 Class Xth Class XIIth' in the ‘Latest Announcements’ section. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open with the CBSE class 10 and class 12 date sheet

Step 4: Download the date sheet of class 10 or class 12, depending on your class

Step 5: Take a print of the CBSE examination schedule for future reference

The Education Minister had tweeted that the schedule for CBSE board exam 2021 will be declared at 5 pm. The date sheet is being declared now as the exams have been postponed to May. Usually, CBSE board exams are conducted in the month of March, however, this time around, they have been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Practical exams of both the classes will be held from March 1. The date sheet for class 10 and class 12 practical exams will be decided and declared by the schools. The exams will be happening from May 2021 to June 2021. Results are expected to be out by July 10, 2021.