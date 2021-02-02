CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's A Timeline of What All Has Happened Since 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the date sheet for CBSE 2021 board examination which will start from May 4 and continue till June 10. Students of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 have been witnessing a series of changes in their examination schedules since 2020. With so many updates and changes made to the pre-Covid routine of the academic schedule of CBSE students of Class 10 and 12, you might be wondering how did we get here? Well, let us trace the timeline of all the development that has taken place since 2020:

February 2020: The Northeast Delhi riots that took place in February became the first incident to hinder the CBSE board exams for the students of the region. Exams for several subjects were postponed for class 10 and 12 at Maujpur-Babarpur areas of the national capital. And when the board decided to conduct the pending exams later, the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

March 2020: Halfway through the board exams, CBSE announced that it would cancel the exams from March 18 as cases of coronavirus increased in the country. The CBSE Class 10, 12 students also faced a delay in receiving their results that arrived by July 15, under a special scheme for those who had some of their exams cancelled.

April 2020: The CBSE had stated that it will conduct few exams for subjects that are crucial for Class 10, 12 in their college admissions. For the remaining subjects, the Board decided that students will be evaluated on their internal assessment. The exams were supposed to start from July 1, 2020, for 29 subjects.

May 2020: CBSE started the evaluation of the students who appeared for the board exams. In work from home era, the evaluation process was also conducted from home by the teachers.

June 2020: With the rising cases of coronavirus and apprehension expressed by parents, CBSE decides against conducting the class 10 board exams and gives class 12 students an option to appear for the remaining exams later. The provision was for those students who thought they were at a disadvantage by the internal assessment system and wished to opt for improvement exams at a later date.

July 2020: CBSE Board Results 2020 were declared in July. For the new batch of students from Class 9 to 12, the board reduces the syllabus by 30 per cent.

December 2020: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the dates for 2021 CBSE board exams. The Education Ministry also informed that the CBSE board exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

February 2021: CBSE released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. Besides having a 30 per cent reduction in syllabus, students will also have 33 per cent internal choice questions. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools from March 1.