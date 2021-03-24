CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to Make a Board Exam Study Plan Which Works?

With CBSE Board Examinations starting May 4, students have less than two months to brace themselves up for the D-day. 2020 was a tumultuous year for all of us and especially for students who completed the entire academic session online due to the closure of educational institutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All students need now is concentrated efforts and a study plan can help students prepare effectively and motivate them towards achieving their target score.

While everyone talks about creating a timetable or a study plan but not many can work according to the same for the long term. Here are some tips to help board aspirants make a more realistic study plan that is easy to follow:

While some students thrive during the early morning hours, others are night owls. It is, hence, important for students to find out their productive time. Studying when the brain is most active will ensure that students are able to absorb well and retain better. Additionally, it will help set a routine and students will be able to study effectively.

Setting targets is an important part of the preparation which gives direction to students. Moreover, students are able to focus well and are motivated to study. However, it is advised that students should set realistic and achievable goals. This will give them a sense of achievement and boost their confidence level.

Students should familiarize themselves with the high weightage chapters as these are important. Starting with these chapters will help students prepare strategically for boards, thereby streamlining their preparation. Besides, it will ensure all the important topics are covered. Moreover, students will be able to attempt more questions in the exam. Once students have covered the high weightage chapters and revised them well, they can move on to other chapters with less weightage.

Students should plan their study sessions according to their concentration level and include adequate breaks between the sessions. Taking a break will not only refresh and re-energize the mind and body but will also improve concentration and result in more focused learning. Students can make use of the ‘Pomodoro technique’ which ensures maximum focus and motivation. It helps students to budget their time into short installments of 25 minutes each of which is followed by a break of five minutes. This technique helps amplify concentration and manage distractions. Using this technique keeps the brain active for a longer time, thereby helping students accomplish more.

A study plan for boards must include practice and assessment hours. Students should devote at least 2-3 hours every day to practice questions on topics they have studied during the day. It will not only help strengthen their knowledge but will also promote better retention. While making the study plan students should set aside two days in a week to solve full-length mock papers of three-hour duration. This will help them evaluate their preparation and how much more effort they need to put in to achieve their target score.

Sleep is essential for the proper functioning of both body and mind. While lack of sleep can result in poor concentration levels, good sleep aids in effective learning and better retention. Students should, thus, sleep for at least 8 hours daily. Besides, taking an afternoon nap of 15-20 minutes can help them re-energize and stay active for the remaining day.

It is rightly said that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Students should take proper care of their body and mind by indulging in exercise and eating the right food. The study plan must include time for rejuvenation. Students can do yoga, some light exercises or simply go for a brisk walk. This will keep their body healthy and refresh their mind. Apart from that, they should not skip meals and set time for breakfast, lunch and dinner. During the critical period before the exam, it is very important for students to stay healthy as even a single day’s loss can have massive repercussions.

