CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Postpones Class 12th

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to postpone class 12 exams and cancel class 10 board exams 2021. Over 21.5 lakh students had registered to appear for class 10 exams this year while 14 lakh had registered for class 10 exams. Class 10 students will be assessed based on different criteria including internal and practical marks. In case a student is not happy with the marks given to them based on the formulae can apply to appear for the Class 10 Board Exams later. The dates of these special exams and class 12 annual exams is not announced yet.

For Class 12 students, the situation will be reviewed again in June and a revised date sheet will be announced thereafter if the situation is deemed conducive to hold the board exams. The date sheet will be announced at least 15 days ahead of the exams to ensure students get ample time, as per the official statement by the Ministry.

The decisions by CBSE have impacted other educational boards as well. CISCE chief has told news18.com that the Council is reconsidering holding the board exams. While there is no decision on the same yet, it will be announced soon. The Maharashtra Board also said that it will review the move adopted by CBSE. The MSBSHSE had earlier sought a uniform policy across the country. There is a demand in the UP Board to cancel class 10 exams while Rajasthan Board has already postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.

While some states are following suit, others including Karanataka, Telangana have decided to hold exams for both classes 10 and 12.

The decision by CBSE has gathered mixed responses from parents and students. It has raised concerns about college admissions among class 12 students while class 10 students are worried about how they would be assessed. The Board has not yet shared the detailed criterion.

The decision by CBSE has been taken after Education Minister held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the meeting, several possibilities including the option of holding online exams were also considered.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education and CBSE held a meeting amid the rising demand for cancellation on board exams. Since most of the academic session was been held online this year. Students, teachers, and politicians from across the country were demanding the cancelation of board exams. Amid rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, there were concerns over the health of students and teachers on duty during exams as well as concerns regarding quality and access to education.

