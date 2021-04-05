CBSE Board Exams 2021 Not to Skip Any Paper, Official Clarifies on Fake Circulars

Increasing COVID-19 cases has given rise to speculations that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will not conduct all papers and would hold exams only for the main subject; just like last year. Some circulars regarding the same have been doing rounds on social media, however, the board officials have denied any such claims.

The board official claims that the circular going viral on social media platforms is not the recent one but is the same as the one issued in 2020. Last year board had decided to hold exams only for 29 main papers due to the pandemic and for the rest of the exams, a special marking scheme was followed. Nothing like this is expected to be followed this year.

“There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year’s board exams by circulating old news regarding class 10 and 12 exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled . Board has not issued any such information," CBSE said in an official statement.

This year, CBSE has already postponed the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 exams. As per the official schedule, the exams will begin on May for both class 10 and 12 while the class 10 exams will end on June 7, the class 12 exams will conclude on June 11. The same schedule will be followed and all the listed exams will be held.

As a major relief for students, CBSE has announced to allow students for an improvement exam. This exam will be held along with compartmental exams. Students will be allowed to appear for improvement exam for only one subject. Earlier, students had to wait for an entire year to appear for improvement exams. Among other relaxations are curtailing of syllabus and increasing the number of competency-based questions in the exam.

Meanwhile, CBSE has asked schools to hold practical exams again for students who miss these exams due to COVID. These exams are to be held by June 11, latest.