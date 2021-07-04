CBSE Board Exams 2021: Plea in HC Seeking Refund on Exam Fee

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others to refund the class 10, 12 board examination fees to the students as the exams have been cancelled for this year, as per news agency ANI.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and the Union Ministry of Education to formulate a refund policy, wherein fees will be refunded when unforeseen circumstances like pandemic and subsequent cancellation of exams.

The petitioner, Deepa Joseph is an advocate and a social activist and also the mother of a class 10 student studying in a CBSE-affiliated government school in Delhi. In the plea, In the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Joseph stated that a sum of Rs 2,100 as examination fee has been paid for appearing in class 10 board exams to the CBSE for seven subjects.

Filed through Advocate Robin Raju, the petition also stated that it is safe to assume that CBSE has received crores of rupees as examination fees and says it is totally unjustified to keep the money collected from students.

The said examination fees are levied from parents by CBSE for paying the invigilators and examiners or are spent on setting up exam centres, reported ANI.

The class 10 board exams were cancelled on April 14 while the class 12 exams were cancelled on June 1.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Delhi HC seeking directions for the CBSE affiliated schools to publish rationale document for the evaluation criteria for class 10 students as this would provide transparency to the students regarding the criterion.

The plea asked schools to publish the document before calculating the result and uploading the marks on the CBSE portal. The plea had added that “students may access it and could raise their grievances with the board well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the board for the students."

