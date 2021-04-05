CBSE Board Exams 2021: Schools to Reconduct Practicals for COVID-affected Students

Students who could not appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) practical exams for classes 10 or 12 will be given a second chance. The CBSE in its latest circular has said that “if any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member reported COVID positive, the school will conduct the practical exams of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional office but latest by June 11."

In case of re-conduct of practical exams, marks of such candidates are sent to concerned regional offices on manual award list, however, a sealed copy of the duplicate will be retained by the school for an emergency. Envelop of both the award list will be sealed with the signature of the external examiner and observer, as per the official notice.

In case marks do not reach the board by June 11, the result of the student will be computed without practical marks.

CBSE class 10, class 12 practical exams are being held in the respective schools of the student. Exams are held in batches. During the exam, a batch of 25 students will be divided into two sub-groups. Board had released detailed guidelines for conducting practical board exams. In case of non-compliance with instructions, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the school.

Meanwhile, CBSE is also giving candidates a chance to appear for improvement exams in case a student is not happy with their results in the theory papers. The exams will be held immediately after the result and students will have to appear for the compartmental exams. Earlier, for improvement, a student had to wait for an entire year.

CBSE Board exams for both classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4. For CBSE class 10, board exams will end on June 7, the class 12 exams will conclude on June 11.

Meanwhile, with the rising of COVID-19 affected cases across India, there have been speculations that CBSE board exams can be expected to conduct papers only for major subjects; just like last year, however, the board has ruled out these speculations.