CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Ask PM to Cancel Exams, Trend #Modiji_cancel12thboards

Ahead of the meeting of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank with state education secretaries, students have started a Twitter trend seeking cancelation of Board Exams. While the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) had last month cancelled the class 10 exams, it is yet to take a final decision on the class 12 exams. A large section of students have taken to the microblogging site, Twitter, and have started trends using hashtags #modiji_cancel12thboards and #CancelExamsSaveStudents.

Students are claiming that holding physical exams amid a pandemic can pose serious health issues. They are also claiming that physical exams for a year of online classes are not the right assessment and have demanded promotion based on an internal assessment or online exams. Neither CBSE nor any of the state boards have canceled class 12 eams considering the class 12 score are used for admission to colleges.

Respected @narendramodi ji and @DrRPNishank please cancel 12th board exam because we are right know in high mental pressure and we don’t know whether we can prepare for competitive exams or for board examsPlease do give us some update#modiji_cancel12thboards pic.twitter.com/w06MPEpfQ8— Prince Singh (@Prince901902) May 17, 2021

#modiji_cancel12thboards we don’t want stress anymore we don’t want sleepless night anymore we want solution we want justice yess we want cancellation!! pic.twitter.com/ABPLnE8mTO— Sunny Singh (@SunnySi07836440) May 17, 2021

#CancelExamsSaveStudents@narendramodi @EduMinOfIndia@PMOIndia @DrRPNishanki will be very happy if I get a chance to get out of this pressure sir its been revolving around in my head heavy it hurts…#modiji_cancel12thboards pic.twitter.com/CLopNTYXfU — Ayush Shivhare (@ayushshivhare03) May 17, 2021

CBSE has made a Frame Work for Internal assessment of Class 10th students after Exam cancellation.Same internal assessment can be applied for class 12 students alsoPLEASE CANCEL12TH BOARDS EXAMS.#modiji_cancel12thboards pic.twitter.com/nEd8b7s9nP— Rudra Pratap Singh (@Dark_Prince_070) May 17, 2021

More than 14 lakh students have registered to appear for class 12 board exams this year under the CBSE Board alone. Further several lakhs of students will be appearing for class 12 exams in state boards as well.

A plea has also been filed by lawyer Mamta Sharma before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the class 12 exams due to the ongoing pandemic. The petition stated that the results of class 12 students be declared based on ‘objective methodology’ within a specified time frame adding that a delay in the declaration of results will affect students while taking admission for further studies, the petition said. The plea had made the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination as parties in the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here