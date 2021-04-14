CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Will Score Better This Year, Says Official, Here's How

Amid rising demand for cancellation or postponement of board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has assured students that the exams will be held “securely" amid the pandemic and students too would get good marks.

Contrary to common belief where most people fear how well would students be able to perform this year, the controller of examination at CBSE, Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “Students of this batch will perform much better, I believe, than the previous batch because they have gotten a lot of time for self-study," said Bhardwaj at the second chapter of SAI Thought Leadership, a series of discussion sessions with a focus on the development of the nation.

Talking about the changes introduced in the exam patterns this year he said, “We have introduced competency-based questions. If the students are cautious about the surroundings, they would be able to answer (these questions)." He said that the Board believes that this year students will also get an opportunity to improve their performance, through the improvement exams. There will be no additional mention in the mark sheet of the improvement exams.

In his message for students, he said, “You must work hard and take responsibility for performing well…."Focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumors and false pretense. Concentrate on your studies only and be prepared. When you are coming to examination centre, check the details before coming and bring only the identified things and don’t get in touch with anyone else and carry sanitizers."

The board claims to have increased the number of exam centres from 5000 to 7000 and has asked staff to get vaccinated. Speaking at an event, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE said that the board “will start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination smoothly."

“We are in constant touch with the Government and other sister concerns and we are all making sure that everything is correlated in such a manner that exams are conducted smoothly,” said Bhardwaj claiming that CBSE is a “selfless" organisation with an aim “to work for youth of the nation".

He expressed gratitude towards teachers and said, “teachers, our most important stakeholders, we cannot do anything without your support, and it is known to me that they are working extremely hard. My sincere request to them is that do devote your time sincerely in the evaluation process and help us declare the results as soon as possible."

“My request to everyone, everyone who is eligible for vaccination, please get vaccinated. That way when the examination does happen you can do the duties properly of taking and invigilating during exams," he added.

