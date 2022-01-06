CBSE Board Exams 2022: Schools to be Fined Rs 50,000 if Discrepancies Found in Class 10, 12 Term-1 Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that it will not tolerate any irregularities in the marking of class 10, 12 board exams 2022. Those schools which make any miscalculation while marking their students will face strict action by the board. The schools will have to pay a hefty fine of up to Rs 50,000, or their recognition may also be scrapped, reported a leading news daily.

CBSE has started investigating the marks of the 10th and 12th term 1 board exam. According to the news daily, the examination centres will face a tough time if they are found indulging in malpractice while evaluating the OMR sheets. Thus schools will have to be extra careful while evaluating the copies of class 10th and 12th term I examinations.

All the home centres are being investigated thoroughly where the evaluation work was done after the examination. This step is being taken by CBSE because of the fact that the board had converted some schools into home centres. Considering the situation that home centres could be involved in any malpractice, the board decided to initiate random checkings of such centres.

Every school has been ordered to keep a hard copy of the OMR sheet. The board will examine each copy, and verify whether every student has been marked in accordance with the marking scheme or not.

After the examination by CBSE, all the schools will be sent the marks list. While students will be able to see their marks in this list, the total marks are not the final results. The final results will be announced after the conclusion of term II examinations. The board has divided the exam into two parts — I and II. While term I was held in November-December 2021, term II is expected to be conducted in March this year if the current Covid-19 situation subsides by then.

Students who did not appear for a paper would be marked as absent and the final result would be made only the basis of the internal marks submitted by the school. CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had earlier said that the number of students failing the board exams would also be lowered this time as, after the first term, students would be better prepared and be able to evaluate themselves and know how much they need to prepare for the second term.

