CBSE Board Exams 2022: Teachers Share Tips to Ace New Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding the board exams 2022 in a completely different pattern. Every year, the board holds a final exam covering the entire syllabus in a subjective question pattern. Since the exams could not be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central board had come up with a new solution - dividing the exams in half. In term-1 exams or the first half of the syllabus, only multiple-choice questions will be asked. This means students need to be accustomed to the new pattern.

The new exam will be in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format meaning students will be given OMR sheets to mark their answers, unlike the previous years when they had to write the entire responses. “The COVID-19 has made students accustomed to witnessing incessant changes in the assessment pattern of CBSE. An objective exam with MCQ is a welcoming move, but it needs precision in terms of preparation," says Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.

Mock tests are the key

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram says mock exams are the best way to be prepared for the exams. “This way students will better understand where they are lacking. The simulation of the examination experience will help students assess and address their strengths, gaps, and shortcomings. Review and guide sessions are conducted to teach students about the modification required in their approach and preparation for the objective type of examination they would soon be taking," says Hajela.

In order to facilitate students with the new paper pattern and better results, MRG School has prepared a block teaching timetable for the students that includes special classes focused on solving numerous sample papers, with sessions on attempt worksheets along with a revision of important topics, says principal Mittal. There is also an MLP (Minimum Learning Programme) for students with low score records.

Modern Public School is also conducting weekly tests to see how far along every student is in their preparation. “This also allows us to pay individual attention to different students and help them in certain areas that they might be struggling in," says principal Alka Kapur.

Doubt clearing sessions

Meanwhile, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi has started a students’ helpline that is open 24X7. “Anytime the students feel like they are stuck or need some help, they can get in touch with the respective teachers and get their issues resolved," says Kapur.

“Saturdays have been dedicated to doubt sessions. Students must practice as many sample papers as possible, stick to a proper timetable, work on the errors made, save time on revision by mastering the error and understanding the basics of the concept. Practicing answers on OMR sheets are also being done to avoid any mistakes during the real-time exams," says Mittal.

“The parents too are kept in the loop and given the feedback through the PTMs," says Hajela. The schools claim to ensure sample papers availability and access subject teachers’ guidance, remedial measures, to build up the students’ confidence for the examinations. Counselling is also done for some who need it for various reasons, adds the principal.

