CBSE Board Exams 2022: Term-I Sample Paper Released, Check New Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a sample paper for the board exams 2022. In the first, the batch of 2022 will have two board exams - term-I and term-II. The sample paper for term-I is available at cbse.nic.in. While the board is yet to release a detailed schedule, while announcing a change in exam pattern, the board had said that the term-I exams will be held in November-December. The term I exams will consist of multiple-choice questions including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs.

Exams will be held in schools, however, the question paper will be prepared by the CBSE, centrally to ensure an equal level of difficulty. The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration - half the time of the mainstream exams. Correspondently, in each term, half of the total syllabus will be considered. The syllabus for the upcoming boards will be rationalised. For 2021 too, the board had reduced the syllabus by30 per cent, however, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams could not be held.

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Sample Paper: How to download

Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘academic portal’

Step 3: Click on the sample paper link

Step 4: Sample paper will open in PDF form, download

The final result will be constituted based on term-I, term-II exams as well as internal marks. This year, the internal assessment will be given more credit, and data collection will start from the beginning of the new academic year onwards. CBSE has asked schools to prepare a profile for each student under which they will add the performance of students throughout the year. Schools will have to upload marks on the CBSE IT platform.

Not just 10th, 12th, CBSE will track assessment of students in younger classes too. As per the SAFAL policy, classes 3, 5, and 8 will also be assessed centrally and their learning outcomes will be recorded and feedback will be offered to improve the performance of both students and schools.

