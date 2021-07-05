CBSE to Hold two Board Exams for 2022 Batch, More Focus on Internal Assessment

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around board exams from the past two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the way it holds board exams. For the academic batch 2021-22, there will be two board exams - it will be called term-I and term-II exams, respectively. Each exam will be held on 50 per cent syllabus delivered to students in the said term.

The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration. CBSE will set the question paper and send it to the schools along with the marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. Marks of both term-I and II will be contributed in the final overall score of students. The term-I will be held in November-December while the term-II will be held in March-April.

The pattern of the exams has also changed. The CBSE term-I exams will have MCQs including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs, however, paper-II will have questions on different formats. In case the situation is not conducive in March 2022, the schools will hold a two-hour exam in term-II.

As per the new criteria, the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms. In each term, 50 per cent of the syllabus will be covered. Subject experts and the Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. The board has decided to rationalize its syllabus.

Internal Assessment to have more Weightage, Schools to Create Student Profile

Not Just the term-I and II exams, the internal assessment will be given more credit, and data collection will start from the beginning of the new academic year onwards. Schools will create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the year.

The focus will increase on internal assessment and these exams will be handy in case the COVID-19 situation does not approve in the next year.

For classes 9 to 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be conducted. For classes 11 and 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of internal assessment on the

CBSE IT platform. Detailed guidelines for internal assessment for all subjects will also be released along with rationalized term-wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22.

Board would also provide additional resources including sample assessments, question banks, teacher training etc for more reliable and valid internal assessments.

Schools will continue teaching in distance or online mode for the new sessions. The online classes will continue “till the authorities permit in-person mode of teaching in schools".

