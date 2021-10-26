CBSE Board Exams 2022: Why Term 1 Exams are Most Crucial for 10th, 12th Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the board exams for the academic session 2021-22 for classes 10 and 12 into two terms — I and II. When it comes to the preparation of results, the board will consider scores of both the terms along with internal assessment, however, if the term II is not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE will take into account the term I result only.

For the first term, 50 per cent of the syllabus will be covered. The syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent for both classes 10 and 12 and the exam pattern has been modified accordingly.

In the case of internal assessments, the class 10 tests will consist of three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities. While class 12 internals will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects. The result of the term I exams will consist of marks only and no student will be put in the pass or fail category. It is only after the final results are created that the merit list will be formed.

CBSE has already released the datesheet for both major and minor subjects. The class 10 exams will begin on November 30 and 12th from December 1 for major subjects. The minor subjects will be completed before that. In the term I exams, it will feature case-based and assertion-reasoning type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The students will have to mark their responses on OMR sheets. Each paper will be held for 90 minutes.

CBSE offers a total of 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 for class 10 out of which, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and 9 in class 10, the remaining are minor subjects. For the term 1 board exams, students will be allowed to appear from the schools they have registered in so they need not travel much during the pandemic. To ensure the exams are conducted in a transparent manner, CBSE will appoint observers and invigilators at the exam centres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.