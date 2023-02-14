With student life, teaching, and learning back on track after two years of unforeseen times, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to do away with the special term-wise exam accommodation made in 2022 and has reverted to the pre-pandemic one-year examination pattern and marking scheme. However, the board has taken into account the challenges the teaching fraternity and students have faced between 2020-2022 and the visible learning gaps, with the need to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent.

The revised examination pattern sees a marked shift from content-based to competency-based assessment. This has led to a positive and gradual shift in pedagogical practices in the teaching-learning processes over the year. This revision has been done keeping in mind the objectives of the NEP 2020. The percentage of competency-based questions has been increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent in class 10 and 20 per cent to 30 per cent in class 12.

Changes thus brought in, will help assess an examinee’s true understanding and potential as opposed to rote learning. The new questioning pattern based on case studies, reasoning, and assertion, response-based, objective-type questions will expand students’ thinking capacity and promote qualitative and logical learning.

With CBSE board exams set to begin tomorrow, students appearing for them must have completed the revision of their course a couple of times and are busy fine-tuning their understanding of concepts. Here are a few last-minute tips to crack the exams in the new pattern:

— It is not a memory test. Clarity of concepts will help you crack the exam with aplomb. Seek help from peers and mentors. Solving sample papers and previous years’ question papers will bring in greater confidence and help ease exam-related anxiety.

— Make a good study plan. Do not try to focus on long hours of study. Prepare a timetable that includes your daily routines. Add a little break every 45-50 minutes of study. The timetable helps you to focus on all subjects equally. You can divide your time on each subject with the help of a timetable.

— Divide your syllabus into small segments or topic-wise. Then prepare them according to your timetable. It will help you in a better and deeper understanding of each topic. The small-scale study helps us in understanding segments within a short time. It will reduce your pressure during revision time.

— Notes preparation is one of the most important steps towards achieving more than 90 per cent in board exams. During revision time at the final juncture of the examination, only notes are helpful. They let you gain the discreet points of any topic in the end time.

— Categorising the important areas of the syllabus according to the weightage of topics is one of the smart works. Studying these topics first and getting a stronghold on them helps you achieve your goal easily.

— While preparing for your exams, you would still need to take care of your physical as well as mental health. Eat well, sleep on time, and take short breaks between study hours. You may try to relax by listening to some soothing music. Stretch yourself every now and then if you are sitting in one position for a long time. Keep social media at bay and relax your eyes, avoiding the glare of computers and smartphones.

Having a peaceful mind and calm nerves on the day of the exam is important. Don’t leave things for the last moment as that leads to panic. The day before and the morning of the exam day are only to review your notes one last time. Pack your exam material in advance and make sure to reach the examination centre on time.

— Written by Divjot Kaur, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood

