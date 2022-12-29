CBSE Board Exams 2023: Practical Dates Out, When is 10th, 12th Theory Timetable?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release 10th and 12th board exams 2023 date sheet soon. As of now, the board has not shared the theory timetable, however, the exams will begin from February 15, as states by the board earlier. The practical exam datesheet has been released on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in. The practicals will begin from January 2.

The board usually releases the date sheet 45 to 60 days prior to the exam. For 2023, CBSE will be returning to the pre-pandemic levels for the 10th and 12th board exams. This means, schools have been instructed to switch to the complete syllabus instead of the reduced curriculum being used during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The education ministry had earlier confirmed that a minimum of 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE class 10 exam 2023 and 30 per cent in the class 12 exams 2023 will be competency-based. According to the revised CBSE paper pattern for class 10 and class 12, questions for the board exams 2023 will come in a variety of formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems.

The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20. The board has also released the sample papers with on marking scheme.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams 2023 aspirants are taking to social media platforms to urge the board officials to announce the complete schedule of the exam as early as possible. The delay in the announcement of the date sheet has been a cause of worry for those students as they claim with just less than months left, releasing the timetable soon would help them prepare for the board in a “proper and better way.”

