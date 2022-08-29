CBSE Board Exams 2023: Schools Asked to Ensure Registrations Done on Time, LOC Submission by Aug 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all schools to submit the list of candidates (LOC) on time, who are qualified to sit for the classes 10, and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2022–2023. The deadline for LOC submissions has been announced by the CBSE as August 31. The board has also instructed schools to finish class 9 and class 11 registrations by September 30. The registrations process has already started earlier.

All CBSE-affiliated schools can submit their LOC for classes 10, and 12, and registrations for Class 9 and Class 11 students online using the official website, cbse.gov.in. The user ID (affiliation number), password, and security pin must be entered by schools in order to access the system, and they must then proceed as directed by the board. The process of submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC was started on June 16.

Also read| Delhi HC Allows CBSE Result Based on 50:50 Weightage, Petitioner Demands Survey Data

CBSE has informed the schools that the deadline for registering and uploading LOC will not be extended hereafter. “To ensure that preparations are made foolproof for the examinations, 2023, no extension in the last date for registration and for LOC will be made by the board,” Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said in a release.

The schools have been instructed to register and submit LOCs without waiting till the deadline. “The Head of the Institution would be in charge of making sure that deadlines are met without fail. On no account shall a request for an extension of the last date be accepted ” he added.

“To ensure that preparations are made foolproof for the examinations, 2023, no extension in the last date for registration and for LOC will be made by the board,” Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said in a release.

Post the Covid, there have been several changes made in the boards. CBSE will conduct the board exams in February 15, 2023. There won’t be two terms, only a single final exam. The syllabus has also been updated by the board. After nearly two years of administering the 10th and 12th exams using a reduced syllabus, CBSE will return to the “rationalised” syllabus.

The exams will be held for 80 marks as, since 2019, as many as 20 per cent of marks are being awarded to internal assessments or practicals. The practice will continue this year too. For students, benefit, there will be internal choices in the exam. CBSE had announced in 2020 that it will offer as many as 33 per cent more choices in board exams.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here