The CBSE Admit Card for Classes 10 and 12 is usually released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10 days before the commencement of the board exams. The admit card is an important document that is required to be carried to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

As per the CBSE 2023 schedule, the board examination will begin on February 15. The CBSE class 10 and 12 hall tickets will be released on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 board examination will end on March 21, 2023 and the Class 12 board examination will conclude on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

To download CBSE hall tickets, students will have to login to the board website with their credentials. Candidates appearing for the board exams will be required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

As per the official schedule, the class 10 exam will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 21. The first exam for class 10 students will be Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai subjects. While the class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on February 15 and conclude on April 5. The first exam for class 12 students will be the entrepreneurship subject. As per the CBSE date sheet, the exams for both classes will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, depending upon the examination.

As per the instructions by CBSE, the respective schools will be handing over the admit cards to students, days before the commencement of the exam. While collecting the admit card from school, students must carry a valid ID proof along with them.

The school administration staff might ask appearing students to sign on the CBSE admit card to acknowledge receipt. Once the admit card is received, students must check all the details mentioned on it. The details include name, roll number, and subject code. In case of any error, candidates must inform the school immediately. Students must keep the admit card safe and carry it to the exam hall on the day of the test. Candidates will not be allowed to write or appear for the exam without the CBSE admit card.

