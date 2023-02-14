Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023 from February 15 across the country. The exams for Class 10 students will end on March 21 while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 5. As per the schedule, the board examination for Classes 10 and 12 will begin at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. The CBSE admit card for candidates has already been released on the main website and the board has urged students to download it.

To download the admit card from the official website, go to the official website- cbse.gov.in. It is to be noted that the Board Exam 2023 admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth (only for Class 10), mother’s name, father’s/Guardian’s name, name of examination, name of exam centre, admit card ID, category of PwD, subjects for examination.

It is mandatory for all the students to carry their CBSE admit card along with a photo ID to the exam hall. Without it, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or even appear for the exam.

Ahead of the exams, the board has released a few important instructions for candidates to follow. Check it out:

-No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10 am. Therefore, students are advised to reach before time.

-Candidates should go in school uniform and with their school identity card and admit card issued by CBSE and permissible stationary items only.

-Students must visit the exam centre at least one day prior to the date of the exam in order to reach before 10 am on the examination day.

-Students should leave for the examination centre keeping in view weather conditions, traffic conditions and etc.

-Candidates and their mother/father/guardian must check the particulars mentioned in the admit card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying them.

-Candidates should not carry mobiles with GPS or any electronic items and all barred items to the exam hall.

-Students must read and adhere to all the important instructions given on the CBSE admit card. They must also read the amended rules for unfair practices.

-Candidates should refrain themselves from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter etc.

For more updates and information, keep checking the official website of CBSE.

